ONE Championship: Belingon out make strong statement against Fernandes

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Brian Yalung

Team Lakay will be in the spotlight once again with bantamweight titlist Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon out to prove his victory last time was no fluke when he battles Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes at ONE: A New Era tonight at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.



The third part of their storied duel is expected to be more intense than their first two meetings as Fernandes is determined to reclaim the belt.

“In this third fight, I’m going to take the belt back. I’m going to prove to everyone that I’m still the best in the world and start a new reign as world champion,” said Fernandes.

However, Belingon begs to differ, fully confident he can re-produce the same energy and sharpness he dished the last time at ONE: Heart of The Lion held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore last November.

“I’ve trained very hard and fans will be happy with my performance. Looking back at our previous encounters, I know my opponent well now. I think he knows who I am also. I’m looking forward to putting on another show and hopefully get the knockout,” said Belingon during the recent press conference held at the Ritz Carlton in Tokyo, Japan.

“Naka set na lahat. Confident ako na ako yung manalo dito. Confident ako mananalo tayo,” said Belingon.

Equally confident is Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao.

Like Belingon, he thinks “The Silencer” won that last fight fair and square.

Related

comments