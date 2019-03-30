Petron goes for a 14-game sweep

By Rafael Bandayrel

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan)

4 p.m. – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

6 p.m. – Perton Blaze Spikers vs. United Volleyball Club

Petron hopes to complete a grand sweep of the elims as it collides with United Volleyball Club today in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at The Arena in San Juan.

On Thursday, the Blaze Spikers reasserted their mastery of Sta. Lucia, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20, to remain undefeated at 13-0.

For the second game in a row, American Stephanie Niemer topscored with 23 points on 17 kills, three blocks and three aces. Team captain Katherine Bell pitched in with 13 points for Petron while local Mika Reyes added seven.

Sta. Lucia showed fearlessness early on as it kept the contest close in the opening set. However, the defending champs bamboozled the Lady Realtors with an 11-1 run to start the second set and never looked back.

Washington State University product Casey Schoenlein recorded 12 points as the lone double-digit scorer for the slumping Lady Realtors.

