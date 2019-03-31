Adamson, La Salle near UAAP titles

Adamson subdued University of Santo Tomas, 11-2, in just four innings to move on the cusp of annexing its ninth straight championship Friday in the UAAP softball tournament at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.



Pitcher Lyca Basa fanned out four batters to help the Lady Falcons, who scored nine runs in the opening inning, seize the 1-0 series lead.

In baseball, Iggy Escaño blasted a three-run homer in the bottom eighth and La Salle weathered Gino Tantuico’s grandslam homerun in the ninth to beat Ateneo, 9-7, and inch closer to reclaiming the throne.

The rookies also delivered the goods for the Lady Falcons, with MJ Maguad producing three RBIs and two hits, and Clariz Lozada contributing two RBIs.

