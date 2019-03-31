Barty wins Miami Open

Ashleigh Barty’s transformation is complete after the Australian defeated Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 Saturday to win the biggest singles title of her career at the WTA Miami Open.



The 22-year-old Aussie quit tennis five years ago after finding the mental grind of the tour too much to bear, turning to professional cricket in a bid to find sporting happiness.

Barty, however, knew she had the tennis skills to compete at the very top and after returning in February 2016, has taken her career to an elite level, culminating in her first-ever WTA Premier Mandatory title to follow on from the US Open doubles crown she won last September.

Barty, a junior Wimbledon winner at age 15, will rise from 11th to number nine in the world rankings and become the first Australian woman since Sam Stosur in June 2013 to crack the top 10.

“It feels like it’s a long time ago now since I took the break and since I came back,” said Barty, who also reached the doubles semi-finals at the Hard Rock Stadium with Victoria Azarenka.

“It’s been a few years now, but I certainly feel like I’m a very different person. I feel like I’m a more complete player, I’m a better player.

“I was an average cricketer and I’m becoming a better tennis player.

“I feel like when I play my best, I’m good enough to match it with the very best in the world.”

Barty hit 15 aces and 41 winners compared to 22 from an out-of-sorts Pliskova.

