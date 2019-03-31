Comedian is center stage as Ukraine holds presidential vote

1 SHARES Share Tweet

KIEV (Reuters) – The top three contenders in Ukraine’s presidential elections cast their vote yesterday in a first round which a comedian – who happens to play a fictional president in a popular TV series – is tipped to win.

Political newcomer Volodymyr Zelenskiy, 41, who is appealing to voters fed up with entrenched corruption, has consistently led opinion polls in a three-horse race against incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

At stake is the leadership of a country on the front line of the West’s standoff with Russia after the 2014 Maidan street protests ejected Poroshenko’s Kremlin-friendly predecessor and Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

No candidate is expected to receive more than half the votes, meaning the election would go to a run-off on April 21. Out of a crowded field of 39 candidates, none of the likely winners wants to move Ukraine back into Russia’s orbit.

Investors are watching to see if the next president will push reforms required to keep the country in an International Monetary Fund bailout program that has supported Ukraine through war, sharp recession, and a currency plunge.

Joking around with journalists after casting his ballot, anti-establishment candidate Zelenskiy said he was in an upbeat mood and had “voted for a very worthy guy.”

“A new life is beginning, a normal life, a life without corruption, without bribes – life in a new country, the country of our dreams,” Zelenskiy said.

Despite multiple accusations of electoral fraud among the candidates ahead of the election, the first half of voting day itself appeared to go quite smoothly. Police said that by midday They had received 284 reports of minor violations, and opened three criminal cases.

Poroshenko has fought to integrate the country with the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization while strengthening the military which is fighting Kremlin-backed separatists in the east of the country.

After voting alongside his family yesterday, the incumbent spoke about how a fair vote was essential for Ukraine’s progress.

“This is an absolutely necessary condition for our moving forward, for the return of Ukraine into the family of European nations and our membership of the European Union and NATO,” Poroshenko said.

Pushing the use of the Ukrainian language and instrumental in establishing a new independent Orthodox church, the 53-year-old confectionary magnate casts himself as the man to prevent Ukraine again becoming a Russian vassal state.

Related

comments