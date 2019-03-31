NU tossers trip Eagles

by Kristel Satumbaga

National University (NU) survived Ateneo in five sets, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-27, 15-10, yesterday to stay on top in the UAAP men’s volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.



In a rematch of last year’s finalists, the defending champion Bulldogs turned to the hot hands of Bryan Bagunas in clinching their ninth win in 10 matches.

Bagunas sizzled with 24 kills to finish with 25 points while James Natividad added 17 points.

NU outhit Ateneo, 64-50, and also had more blocks, 14-11.

Ateneo, which scored back-to-back victories over Far Eastern University and La Salle, dropped to 6-4 but remained at third.

Chumason Njingha and Tony Koyfman had 18 and 15 points for the Katipunan-based spikers.

