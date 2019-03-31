SMB-Alab falls

by Jonas Terrado

Defending champion San Miguel Alab Pilipinas was pushed to the brink of elimination after a 90-88 loss to Hong Kong on Friday in Game 1 of their best-of-three ASEAN Basketball League quarterfinals at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.



Tsz Lai Lau’s three gave Hong Kong an 88-86 lead with 30 seconds left before Alab failed to send the game into overtime after forcing a turnovers several plays later when Ray Parks Jr. was blocked by Michael Holyfield at the buzzer.

Hong Kong’s stunning win put Alab in a difficult situation in Game 2 set Wednesday night at the Southorn Stadium in the Hong Kong district of Wan Chai.

A deciding Game 3, if necessary, is slated April 7 at The Arena in San Juan City.

