Businessman denies ordering death of brother

Businessman Allan Dennis Sytin has denied allegations he is involved in the killing of his older brother Dominic.

“I swear before God and those I love and before this Honorable Panel that I had never intended or planned to kill or to have my brother killed,” Dennis said his counter-affidavit which he submitted yesterday before the Department of Justice panel of prosecutors handling the case.

The panel is currently conducting a preliminary investigation of the complaint filed by Dominic’s wife, Anna Marietta, and the Philippine National Police Olongapo City Police Station against Dennis and his two co-respondents, suspected gunman Edgardo Luib and Oliver Fuentes, a former employee of Dominic at the United Auctioneers Inc.

In the complaint, the three respondents are accused of having committed murder and frustrated murder in connection with the shooting incident which took place on Nov. 28, 2018 in front of the Light House Hotel inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Olongapo City.

The shooting resulted in the death of Dominic and the wounding of his bodyguard Efren Espartero Jr. (Jeffrey Damicog)

