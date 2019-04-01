Chicano, Kee dominate duathlon

Hard work, dedication and strategies paid off for John Chicano and Phoebe Kee of Singapore as they topped the inaugural TRI-Factor Asian Series Run-Bike-Run 2019 National Duathlon Championship yesterday in Clark.



Chicano topped the Elite Male title, in 1 hour, 58 minutes and 24 seconds, almost a minute ahead of Emmanuel Commendador (1:59:21) and Singapore’s Mien Mau Lim (1:59:33).

In the ladies’ division, Kee coasted to a surprisingly easy victory clocking 2:20:53. She defeated former junior champion Jelsie Sabado (2:22:15) and national standout Mirasol Abad (2:25:06), respectively.

The event was organized by TRI-Factor Philippines and co-presented by Clark Development Corporation (CDC), the Bases Conversion & Development Authority (BCDA) and the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) and supported by Cignaland and Oakley.

Other Standard Distance champions were Chrissa Borja and Carl Gutierrez (20-29), Jayline Balatibat and Dan Concepcion, jr. (30-39), Martes Christabel and Rene Tayag (40-49) and Jojo Macalintal (Male 50-above).

