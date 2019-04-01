Police say Pasig hit-and-run case ‘solved’

The Pasig City police chief said yesterday the case of the hit-and-run incident on Marcos Highway last week is now considered as “solved” following the voluntary surrender of the suspect over the weekend.

“Oo naman kasi under custody na yung suspect so solved na ito,” Police Col. Rizalito Gapas said. “Unless merong lalabas ulit na aamin,” Gapas said.

In the now viral dash cam video, live-in couple Mark Joseph Belen and Rosanna Ugto where aboard a motorcycle travelling on Marcos Highway in Barangay Santolan around 1 a.m. on March 26 when a sedan overtook them, swerved left, and hit the victims.

Belen and Ugto were thrown from their motorcycle and slammed on the concrete road. Belen sustained a fracture on his leg while Ugto died Friday after being comatose for days at Amang Rodriguez Medical Center in Marikina City.

Self-confessed suspect Adrian Russel King Carlos voluntarily surrendered to the Pasig police with his color gold Honda Accord sedan with license plates ZNC-108, after thinking he was the one responsible for the accident.

Gapas said they have no other suspect behind the incident other than Carlos who is still detained at the police station pending the release of the resolution for his case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, serious physical injury, and damage to property.

He recommended that motorists should install dash cams to capture road accidents and traffic violations. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

