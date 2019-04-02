Hot Ateneo keeps win run, foils NU

Ateneo handed National University its first loss in the men’s division with a 4-1 victory Sunday in the UAAP lawn tennis tournament at the Colegio de San Agustin courts in City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.



The Bulldogs though remain on top of the standings with a 9-1record, while the Blue Eagles, who have won six consecutive ties, rose to 8-2.

Not far behind is University of Santo Tomas, which scored a 4-1 win over Adamson University to keep its twice-to-beat bonus bid alive with a 7-3 card.

University of the Philippines fashioned out a 3-2 victory over La Salle to tie defending champion University of the East at 5-5.

The Lady Archers, meanwhile, formalized their entry in the women’s Finals after a five-year absence following a 4-1 conquest of the Tigresses.

La Salle raised its league’s best record to 6-1.

The Lady Eagles moved in a tie with the Lady Bulldogs in second at 4-3 via a 3-2 decision over the Lady Maroons.

