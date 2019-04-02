Taekwondo Summer Class kicks off today

The Philippine Taekwondo Association is hopeful of developing more successful youngsters in the country’s most popular martial art as it stages the much-awaited 2019 SMART/MVPSF Taekwondo Summer Class starting today in all its affiliates nationwide.



Taekwondo is regarded as the best exercise for physical conditioning, alertness and self protection against all odds.

Makati Congressman and PTA secretary general Monsour del Rosario, a former national and international champion, says knowledge in unarmed defense is far better than acquiring deadly weapon.

Del Rosario adds by holding the annual class, the PTA aims to contribute to the health and physical condition of our countrymen, young and old alike.

The PTA, an affiliate of the World Taekwondo Federation, Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, has come out with the list of regional headquarters and contact persons interested parties may call to join the event. Enrollment is still going on.

Interested parties may contact Philippine Taekwondo Association at tel. nos. 522-0518/522-0519/524-0457 or email: philippinetaekwondo@gmail.com/philtkd@gmail.com.

