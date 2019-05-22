China hit for barring Morales from entering Hong Kong

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Senators yesterday slammed China for barring former Supreme Court Associate Justice and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales from entering Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, last Tuesday.

Sen. Richard J. Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, described China’s actuation as “boorish.”

“It is a clear warning and an obvious shot in the bow to all Filipinos who may be critical of China’s actuations in the West Philippine Sea,” Gordon said.

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros said it was a clear act of intimidation and retaliation against Morales who, along with former Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, filed charges against the Chinese government before the International Criminal Court regarding its alleged crimes against humanity in the West Philippine Sea.

“If they (Carpio-Morales and Del Rosario) had more tomorrows than yesterdays, imagine how much more they could accomplish for our country,’’ Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson said.

Gordon said the Philippine and China need to reexamine and re-evaluate the importance of respecting each other. “An arrogant and disrespectful China and an ever conciliatory and appeasing attitude from our side will not help for a sincere and successful friendship,” he explained.

Because of this, Hontiveros challenged President Duterte to protest the Chinese government’s four-hour holding of Morales in an airport.

“I challenge President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration to defend one of the country’s most accomplished public servants and bring this directly to the Chinese government, lest it be accused of siding with China against one of our country’s own citizens,” Hontiveros said. (Mario Casayuran)

Related

comments