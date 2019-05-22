Isko vows to discipline Manila street vendors

Incoming Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso assured that street vendors will be allowed to continue their business in the capital city under his administration.

He also promised to ensure they would only have to pay their financial obligations to the local government in order to operate.

But the 44-year-old politician said there is one thing they have to do in order for this setup to work: follow law and order.

“Papayagan ko sila magbenta. Wala akong problema sa [naghahanap buhay.] Live and let live principle but I cannot allow tyranny and anarchy in the streets of Manila,” Moreno said in a television interview.

“In a civilized world, civilized time, we have to be guided by law and order. Ibig sabihin, ‘sabi ko dito ka lang, diyan ka lang’,” he added.

Domagoso stressed that the same rule will also apply to non-Manileños who already outnumbered their locals in doing business in their place.

“Kayo namang mga hindi taga-Maynila na hinikayat ng mga enterprising individual ng city hall [sumunod kayo]…nakakaawa naman na mga taga-Maynila pa ‘yung nakikisama. ‘Yun ang mawawalan?,” he said.

Domagoso bared that the current situation, specifically in Divisoria and Recto, is that vendors already occupied even the roads.

In effect, jeepney drivers cut their trips, forcing passengers, who are mostly poor, to walk long distance.

“Ang nangyayari for the past six years mula Cubao papuntang Divisoria kakanan ng Abad Santos, umiikot, nag-ka-cutting trip. Tapos babalik ng Recto o ibig sabihin ‘yung mga matatanda namin na sasakay ng Juan Luna, Tondo, maglalakad simula Abad Santos hanggang Juan Luna Recto o edi una cutting trip na yung jeep,” Domagoso explained.

With this, the Manila mayor-elect planned to limit vendors only to sidewalks while he sent a strong message to drivers who will cut their trips.

“I will not allow it. It’s either you go to your houses or you go to your city. You’re not welcome to Manila, if you will not follow this rule. It was given to you a privilege, given to you by state, the franchise. You’re not following it for certain reason dahil may hinihingi sayo ang mga taga MTPB (Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau),” he said. (Ria Fernandez)

