Moira dela Torre’s credibility questioned

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOUNG singer Moira dela Torre was forced to defend herself recently from critics who deemed her inept to sit as judge on “Idol Philippines,” alongside Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda, and James Reid, after saying no to a reggae singer auditioning for a spot in the competition.

Some critics thought Moira all too brazen turning down someone who could actually give her a run for her money but Moira scoffed, “They are always entitled to their own opinion. At the end of the day, it was my listeners who placed me in this kind of position.”

She would go on to insist, “There are people who don’t like me but I know there are people who still love me so, as long as I know people who love me know, I’m credible to be there.”

Moira admitted she was hurt by the criticism.

“May constructive criticism at may mga criticism na tinatago nila sa constructive criticism,” she explained. “At the end of the day, constructive criticism should build people up and inspire not bring them down. And there are so many unnecessary comments.”

She added, “Aminado naman ako that I have so much to improve as a judge…but I’m improving. I know I’ll get better, I deserve this spot.”

Of her decision to say no to the reggae singer, she said, “I really, really liked him but I just feel like ang dami pa po kasing contestants.” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

Related

comments