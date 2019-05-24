Coach Yeng not yet ready to say goodbye to politics

by Jonas Terrado

Yeng Guiao considers his defeat in the recent elections as an opportunity for him to focus more on basketball matters, particularly his role as coach of Gilas Pilipinas and the NLEX Road Warriors.



Guiao is taking a positive approach even after falling short in his bid to win a congressional seat in the first district of Pampanga, losing to incumbent Carmelo Lazatin II.

“I can focus more on the basketball (side),” Guiao said after NLEX’s 102-87 loss to TNT KaTropa in its PBA Commissioner’s Cup debut Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“Politics is always be there, option parati yan especially sa amin. But the more important thing now is to be able to put that behind you and look forward to the challenges na dapat nating harapin.

“For me, it’s all part of our journeys in life,” added Guiao.

The 60-year-old will have plenty of time thinking ways to improve NLEX’s fortunes in the Commissioner’s Cup and also map his plans for Gilas in its buildup for the FIBA World Cup in August.

And while the defeat may encourage him to leave politics for good, Guiao remains open to any possibilities.

“I’m not saying na open ako, I’m not saying na close ako,” he said. “I think the opportunity will present itself in a manner na malalaman mo kung papasukin mo ulit o hindi na.

“So I’m not really closing the door but I’m just observing the situation,” Guiao added.

Guiao had served as Pampanga board member form 2001 to 2004 before serving three terms as Vice Governor from 2004 to 2013.

He was voted to represent Pampanga’s first district in 2013 but lost to Lazatin in his re-election bid in 2016.

