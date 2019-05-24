Collegiate scribes fete NU belles

Dominance has been a word that has been overused for the past half-decade when discussing the National University women’s basketball team.



And this season is no different, with the Lady Bulldogs of coach Patrick Aquino not only completing the rare five-peat, but continued to impose their prowess by going undefeated in 80 games and counting, setting the new record for the longest winning streak in collegiate sports.

And thus, the NU Lady Bulldogs, bannered by senior guard Ria Nabalan, forward Jack Animam, Congolese center Rhena Itesi, and wingers Monique del Carmen and Kaye Pingol, will receive the Award of Excellence in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps Awards presented by SportsVision.

The annual awards night held by the Collegiate Press Corps, composed of scribes from print and online outfits covering the NCAA and UAAP, will take place on Monday, May 27, at Amelie Hotel Manila in Malate, Manila.

This will be the second time that the Collegiate Press Corps will honor achievers from the women’s division after bestowing the same honor to NU’s Afril Bernardino last year.

Also set to be honored are Ateneo’s Angelo Kouame and San Beda’s Javee Mocon as this season’s Pivotal Players, while Lyceum’s CJ Perez and Adamson’s Sean Manganti are cited as this year’s Impact Players in the awards night supported by Amelie Hotel, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, World Balance, Arellano, and AXA Team EDS.

