DILG to pursue raps vs winning narco politicians

The Department of Interior and Local Government has vowed to pursue administrative charges against politicians in the narco list who won in the recent elections.

While it respects the voice of the electorate, DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said those included in the narco list cannot get off the hook even if they came out victorious in the elections.

“Kahit na pinalad silang manalo, tuloy pa rin ang administrative cases laban sa kanila. Hindi pa rin sila makakalusot kung sila ay mapapatunayang sangkot talaga sa iligal na droga,” said Año.

Año noted that “while some narco policitians emerged victorious in the polls, it is already ‘a win’ for the government and the nation that some of them lost and were rejected by the electorate.”

“The purpose of President Duterte in releasing the names was to inform the public of the local officials who are linked to the drug trade. The fact that some of them lost is already a substantial victory for us because if we didn’t release the names, more, if not all, could have won the election,” he added.

The DILG has filed administrative charges of grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, conduct unbecoming of a public officer, and gross neglect of duty before the Ombudsman against 46 narco-politicians named by Duterte.

Thirty-seven ran for public office during the last elections. Twenty-six of them won – two congressmen, one vice governor, 18 mayors, three vice mayors, one councilor, and one board member.

Año said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will pursue the criminal cases as they have the evidence necessary for case build up. (Chito Chavez)

