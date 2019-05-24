Duterte names retired Army general as MWSS chair

President Duterte has appointed retired Army Gen. Ricardo Morales as the new chairman of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.

Duterte appointed Morales, a former Reform the Armed Forces Movement member, almost two months after parts of Metro Manila was hit by a water supply crisis.

“Ang kinuha kong chairman sa MWSS, si Dick Morales, Dick. Kaya lang maputi, malikot ang utak niyan. Pero try niyo. ‘Yon ‘yung sundalo na RAM na nahuli sa Malacañang. Rebelde pala,” he said.

“I think si… ‘Yan ‘yung nasa TV na sinampal si Imelda. Taga-Davao ‘yan,” he added.

Morales is the latest retired military officer appointed by Duterte to the government. The Chief Executive said he appoints retired military men as they get things done right and quick.

Among the retired military officers that Duterte appointed are Eduardo Año as Interior and Local Government Secretary and Rey Guerrero as Customs Commissioner. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)





