PBA DL: FEU gains QF slot

by Jonas Terrado

Chadao-Far Eastern University claimed the last quarterfinals berth in the Foundation Group after holding off Centro Escolar University, 74-69, in the PBA D-League at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao.



Branrey Bienes broke a 69-all tie with a three-pointer before Patrick Tchuente scored a dunk off Wendell Comboy’s missed layup with 1:11 remaining to give the Tamaraws the victory.

L-Jay Gonzales had 15 poijnts, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as Chadao-FEU finished with a 6-3 record for fourth place in the Foundation Group.

That puts the Olsen Racela-coached Tamaraws in a quarterfinal duel with Aspirants Group leader Cignal-Ateneo set next week.

Cignal-Ateneo carries a twice-to-beat advantage over Chadao-FEU.

Judel Fuentes scored 24 points but CEU finished the elims with a 7-2 record.

Fuentes sparked the Scorpions comeback from a 69-58 deficit with nine straight points before assisting Maodo Malick Diouf for a game-tying basket, over two minutes remaining in the fourth.

CEU, however, failed to score again as FEU found a way to pull away.

