JV open to Cabinet position

Outgoing Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said yesterday he is open to joining President Duterte’s Cabinet should he be asked in the future.

“If I can use my knowledge and I can contribute, then why not? Of course, I want the President to succeed because after all, his success will be our success,” Ejercito said.

Though he failed in his reelection bid, Ejercito said he is optimistic he can still serve the public in another capacity.

But for now, he would focus on spending more time with his family.

“In any case if the President thinks that I’d be able to contribute to his administration, why not? I’d be willing to help in other ways that I can even if I am already out of office,” he said.

“I would still support his infrastructure program. We’ve been really pushing for it, as well as his peace and order, anti-terrorism policies. If the President thinks I can be of help, why not?” the lawmaker said.

Ejercito confirmed he will join Duterte’s team in the Future of Asia International conference in Tokyo, Japan at the end of this month.

“That would be my last official trip as a senator. Every time the President goes to Japan, it’s always about infrastructure and transport and they always want me to tag along with the President each time they go to Japan,” Ejercito said. (Hannah Torregoza)

