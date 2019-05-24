PH to send garbage back to HK

The government will send back a shipment of garbage to Hong Kong from the Philippines amid its latest firm policy against foreign trash imports, Malacañang said yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Bureau of Customs has committed to export the illegal trash shipment following its detection at the Misamis Oriental port.

“We commend the Bureau of Customs for the early detection of the entry of mixed plastic wastes, which have been declared ‘assorted electronic accessories,’ from Hong Kong into Misamis Oriental, Philippines,” Panelo said.

“We understand that the BoC would export this illegal shipment back to its port of origin,” he said.

Following the recent detection of trash shipment from Hong Kong, Panelo said authorities must remain vigilant to prevent the entry of foreign trash imports.

“We call on concerned agencies of the government to continue exercising vigilance and hinder the entry of such shipments of garbage into our territorial jurisdiction at the first instance,” he said.

He maintained that the country would “not allow its territory to be treated as a dumping ground for trash by any foreign country or entity.” (Genalyn Kabiling)

