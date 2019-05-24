PSC backs Para Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Sports Commission has released P8.4-million as financial assistance to the Philippine Paralympic Committee for the staging of the 7th Philippine National Para Games yesterday at the Bulacan Sports Complex, Malolos City, Bulacan.



The sports agency approved the support by virtue of PSC Board Resolution No. 325 series of 2019 last March 5.

“As much as the PSC supports our abled elite athletes, we are likewise committed in supporting our differently-abled athletes and coaches in local and international competitions,” said PSC Chairman William Ramirez.

The PNPG – which starts this Sunday – is a national sporting event for differently-abled athletes which is one of the basis of the selection for the national Paralympic roster.

National paralympic athletes will represent the country in the upcoming 2020 ASEAN Para Games, which the country will be hosting from January 18 to 25.

Related

comments