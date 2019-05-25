19 kilos of shabu valued at P124 M seized in Pangasinan

Combined elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, National Bureau of Investigation-Task Force Against Illegal Drugs, NBI-Laoag District Office, NBI-Dagupan District Office, and the Pangasinan police arrested four Chinese nationals and seized 18.81 kilos of suspected shabu valued at P124 million in a series of operations in Urdaneta City, Calasiao, and Mangaldan, Pangasinan.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin identified the arrested foreigners as Lu Jun, Lui Bin, Li Yu, and Ye Ling.

Two of the suspects allegedly used fake passports while one of them failed to present any documentation.

PDEA and NBI officials said the breakthrough in the operation was made possible with the tip from an informant.

Authorities are now looking at the possibility that the suspects are maintaining other safe houses in the province and may have links to the illegal drug operations in Metro Manila.

Lavin said they were trying to do a “more qualitative forensic examination” on the illegal drugs.

According to the PDEA, the Chinese Embassy has been notified about the four suspects who are scheduled for inquest for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects refused to issue any statement and answer questions even if one of them speaks English. (Chito A. Chavez and Jeffrey Damicog)

