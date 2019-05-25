Frontal system prevails over eastern Luzon

The frontal system, which is a boundary between cold and warm air, will prevail today, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers over parts of eastern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the frontal system.

The southwesterly wind flow will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Rains, especially during severe thunderstorms, could trigger flash floods or landslides over low-lying and mountainous areas, PAGASA warned.

The frontal system is expected to move eastward away from the country then gradually dissipate by tomorrow.

The whole country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers or thunderstorms as the easterlies will be the dominant weather system, PAGASA said. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

