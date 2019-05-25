  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Metro League: QC gains playoff

    May 25, 2019

    Quezon City clinched a playoff berth after crushing Pateros-Metro Asia, 100-86, in the Metro League Reinforced (Second) Conference Thursday night at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

    Kojak Melegrito of the QC Capitals (Metro League photo)

    The Junior Capitals cruised to a solid start, leading by as much 16 points in the early goings en route to the blowout victory that enabled them to improve to a 5-2 record and seal a semifinal spot in the North Division of M-League that is backed by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and with Barangay 143 as league presentor.

    Meanwhile, Valenzuela-San Marino boosted its playoffs bid with a 77-52 manhandling of Manila-INGCO in the event with Manila Bulletin as media partner.

