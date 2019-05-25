Scribes fete Sisi again

Volleyball has made its mark as one of the biggest collegiate spectator sports in the country next to basketball.

With the sports’ impact and huge following especially in the women’s division, it is just fitting that the best and brightest volleyball student-athletes share the spotlight with the collegiate basketball’s finest.



For the first time, a pair of volleyball stars will be feted in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps Awards presented by SportsVision to be held at the Amelie Hotel Manila in Malate, Manila on Monday.

University of Sto. Tomas’ Sisi Rondina and Regine Arocha of Arellano University will be the recipients of the Sports Vision Volleyball Player of the Year awards in the annual event organized by the Collegiate Press Corps, composed of scribes from print and online outfits covering the NCAA and UAAP.

Supporting the event are Amelie Hotel, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, World Balance, Arellano, and AXA Team EDS.

The graduating hitter Rondina wrapped her fifth and last playing year as a Tigress by completing an amazing three-peat in beach volleyball, giving UST its first gold medal in UAAP Season 81.

Rondina delivered the Espana-based squad’s fourth sand court crown in five years while bagging for herself four Most Valuable Player awards.

The 5-foot-6 Cebuana then turned her focus on indoor volleyball as she led the rookie-laden Tigresses back to the Finals for the first time in eight years in a showdown with a well-experienced Ateneo de Manila University side.

