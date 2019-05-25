Senate exit Trillanes’ ‘greatest service’ to public — Malacanang

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacañang mocked Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV anew, saying the lawmaker’s upcoming exit from the Senate is his “greatest service” to the public.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after Trillanes slammed President Duterte after he called him “shameless” in a speech in Davao City Thursday.

Trillanes said Duterte has not yet even made up for accusing him of a made-up bank account, yet the President is now accusing him again with information coming from Peter Joemel Advincula, the narrator of the anti-Duterte videos uploaded in April.

In a lengthy statement Thursday, Panelo said Trillanes, whom he repeatedly referred to as “not important,” should now brace for his possible return to jail once he leaves the halls of the Senate.

“Mr. Trillanes’ greater service to the nation is his mandatory exit from the Senate where he distinguished himself as a destroyer of reputations of people, including causing the self-extinction of a gentleman military officer whom he disrespected and humiliated before the nation,” he said.

“While many will wish Mr. Trillanes good riddance as he is about to leave the hallowed halls of the Senate at the end of June of this year, we will instead wish him luck as he faces another prospect of being placed behind bars again as the self-confessed black propagandist turns against his master, even as his victims look forward to seeing the Senate, or better yet the government, without the cantankerously obnoxious coup plotter,” he added.

According to Panelo, Trillanes should focus on addressing the allegations against him instead of continuing to spewing “poisonous invectives” against Duterte.

“Despite the repudiation of his oft-repeated prediction that the President would lose his popularity as he unleashed a slew of false, malicious, and seditious narratives during the last three years against PRRD…Mr. Antonio Trillanes continues to spew his poisonous invectives against the Chief Executive, who remains standing as the nation’s most beloved and trusted leader,” he said.

“The outgoing senator should first address the serious allegation pointing to him as the mastermind and in conspiracy with certain political leaders identified with the opposition of the unlawful plot to topple the Duterte administration,” he added.

The Palace official recalled that Duterte still emerged victorious in the recent polls when Trillanes praised Advincula for his claims against the President and his family.

“We recall that Mr. Trillanes was all praises for the videos which were intended to incite sedition against the duly-constituted and people-elected President, even arrogantly wishing that he was part of such a felony, and then suddenly after being ratted as the creator of the sinister plot pronounces that he knows nothing about the same,” Panelo said.

“His action is reminiscent of his act of staging a military rebellion and immediately surrendering without even firing a single shot after he saw the government forces were set to pulverize him and his fellow mutineers. How does one describe such a man?” he added.

Panelo said Trillanes has not learned his lesson after being freed from incarceration by the previous administration.

“One would expect him to learn his lessons and repay the nation that educated, fed, and clothed him, with a record of selfless public service. Instead, he evolved to be a political attack dog setting fire to a vicious black propaganda against the President,” he said.

“He deviously released this black propaganda a week before the presidential elections, almost identical to the time frame of the release of the recent videos of ‘Bikoy’ before the midterm national elections. The two black propagandas are eerily similar as to the timing of their release,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments