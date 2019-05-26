DoH records 74,000 dengue cases in PH

The Department of Health said that more than 74,000 dengue cases have been reported across the country.

Latest data of the DoH-Epidemiology Bureau said 74,273 dengue cases, with 312 deaths, were reported from Jan. 1 to May 11, higher than the 39,449 cases recorded during the same period last year.

The most number of cases was recorded in Calabarzon with 8,150, followed by Central Visayas, 7,718; Western Visayas, 6,671; National Capital Region, 6,116; and Northern Mindanao, 5,723.

Socsargen had 5,644; Caraga, 5,612; Central Luzon, 5,270; Cagayan Valley, 5,194; Zamboanga Peninsula, 4,594; Eastern Visayas, 3,192 cases; Davao region, 2,571; Mimaropa, 2,342; Ilocos region, 1,521; Cordillera Administrative Region, 1,462; Bicol, 1,442; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 1,051 cases.

The most affected age group by dengue was from five- to nine-years-old. (Analou de Vera)

