Duterte: Be good, humble soldiers

President Duterte yesterday called on new Philippine Military Academy graduates to be good and humble soldiers, saying they should be prepared to die for the country if needed.

At the graduation ceremony of the 261-member PMA Mabalasik Class of 2019 in Baguio City, the President reminded the soldiers about embodying humility, courage, and loyalty as they directed them to protect the people and the country’s sovereignty and territory.

“Serve your country well. Die for your country if it needs be,” the commander-in-chief told the newly commissioned military officers.

“Remember the young Filipinos yet to come, the children, and those who are now studying. Huwag mong kalimutan ninyo ‘yan. And if you think that the country is not run the way it is and if it will destroy your country, you should know what to do. Do you understand me?” he said, prompting the PMA graduates to respond “Yes, sir!”

The President told the new military officers that the country’s security was no longer just about arms and equipment, warning that “complex and irrational state and non-state actors” might also pose dangers to the nation.

“Given this reality, I ask you to always remain faithful to your mission: Be a good soldier who will serve the Constitution, protect the people, secure our sovereignty, and preserve the integrity of our national territory,” he said.

As they begin to serve as military officers, Duterte also reminded the new PMA graduates to instill four vital points, including staying humble, teachable, and grateful.

“Be humble. Nothing beats humility. Always remember that the rank, authority, and trust of your subordinates and the people that you serve are borne out of respect for the office that you carry,” he said.

Duterte said the soldiers should also remain willing to learn, saying that in all endeavors, the way to success requires order and discipline.

He also told the troops to “always be grateful,” saying they should honor their seniors, officers, professionals, enlisted personnel, and civilians “who have taught you, prayed for you, and believed in you.”

“Lastly, always look at each other’s backs. In the field, nobody wins alone. Where many old mindsets are fading fast and new ones are coming from the unprecedented sources,” he said.

Prior to his speech, the President awarded the Presidential Saber to Cadet First Class Dionne Mae Umalla of Ilocos Sur for topping the PMA Mabalasik Class of 2019. The class valedictorian also received a certificate of ownership of house and lot from the President. Umalla is the fifth woman to top the PMA graduating class since 1999.

Duterte also presented a new pistol to Cadet Danmark Solomon, the PMA goat or the last in the order of merit, during the ceremony.

The President, who arrived two hours late for the PMA ceremony, congratulated all the PMA graduates and issued a pardon for all outstanding punishments for the PMA underclassmen at the end of his speech. Before signing the document, he joked that rape and illegal drug abuse were among the top offenses made by the cadets.

“Anyway I’ll pass you this time because I need good and capable soldiers and I know that one or two is bound to happen,” he said. “You are all pardoned. Congratulations,” said Duterte.

