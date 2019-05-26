Duterte jokes about rape again, at PMA graduation in Baguio

President Duterte made a controversial joke about rape again, saying it was the top offense allegedly committed by some Philippine Military Academy cadets.

The President, known for his vulgar remarks, mentioned rape as he pardoned all outstanding punishments for PMA underclassmen during the graduation ceremony in Baguio City yesterday. The pardon is considered an annual tradition whenever a batch graduates.

“The number one is for rape. P***** i**. Ang number two is drugs with rape with robbery. Para sa Muntinlupa ito. Pangatlo multiple rape of the women of Baguio, the beautiful ones,” he said in jest about the nature of offenses, drawing laughter from the PMA cadets.

Duterte asked the PMA cadets who committed such offenses during his speech. But when no one came forward, he noticed that the PMA cadets were just like policemen who don’t confess to a wrongdoing.

“Pirmahan ko na? Eh… God… Sino ang nagkasala? Taas kamay…Ah hindi ako pipirma nito. You have to be… Show to me your face. Who are to be pardoned? Para ring pulis ha. Natuto na kayo sa pulis ayaw mag-admit ah,” he said.

Duterte explained he was issuing the pardon since he needed good soldiers amid the threats against national security. “Well, anyway, I’ll pass you this time because I need good and capable soldiers and I know that one or two is bound to happen. Pero patawarin ko kayo,” he said.

Duterte made the crude rape comment even as the PMA Mabalasik Class of 2019 is led by class valedictorian Dionne Mae Umalla of Ilocos Sur. Umalla became the fifth woman to graduate as PMA class valedictorian since 1999.

Four other women are also included in the Top 10 PMA cadets this year.

The President has previously drawn criticisms from women’s groups and other human rights advocates for his crass and unfunny rape jokes and other misogynistic remarks. (Genalyn Kabiling)

