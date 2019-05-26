Premier volley tilt on today

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

2 p.m. – Pacifictown Army vs BaliPure

4 p.m. – PetroGazz vs Creamline

Creamline starts its title defense today when it clashes with PetroGazz at the start of the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



Match is at 4 p.m. with the Cool Smashers parading a formidable lineup under a new coach in Chinese Li Huanning.

Thai import Kuttika Kaewpin, who is expected to dominate the attack line with her strong smashes, will join forces once again with hard-hitting spiker Alyssa Valdez.

Venezuelan middle blocker Aleoscar Blanco will also debut in the import-flavored tournament as Creamline seeks its third title overall.

Making up the Cool Smashers’ formidable lineup are last year’s Finals Most Valuable Player and versatile setter Jia Morado, reigning Best Opposite Spiker Michele Gumabao, Mel Gohing, Jema Galanza and Risa Sato.

PetroGazz, meanwhile, seeks to improve on its fifth place finish last year as it taps former Cuban national team member and wing spiker Wilma Salas as well as American outside hitter Janisa Johnson.

The duo will team up with Paneng Mercado, Jeanette Panaga, Chie Saet and Cherry Nunag.

Raising the curtain at 2 p.m. are comebacking squad Pacifictown Army against BaliPure.

Backstopped by veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga and Ging Balse, the Lady Troopers are going for a podium finish this time.

A mix of young and old guns is also in the fold with Royse Tubino, Nene Bautista and University of Santo Tomas standout Alina Bicar.

Their reinforcements are Thais Kannika Tipachot and Sutadta Chuewulim.

