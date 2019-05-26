President meets, teases Leni at PMA graduation

Meeting for the first time since the alleged opposition-led ouster plot against him was revealed, President Duterte broke the ice and teased Vice President Leni Robredo about giving him the cold shoulder lately.

Both Duterte and Robredo attended the Philippine Military Academy graduation rites in Baguio City yesterday. The two leaders shook hands and sat beside each onstage.

At the start of his speech, the President greeted Robredo and ribbed her for not smiling at him anymore.

“Vice President Maria Leonor ‘Leni’ Robredo, ma’am…Bakit noon ma’am naga-smile ka sa akin ngayon hindi na? Ikaw ha,” Duterte said in jest.

Robredo was seen laughing at the President’s comment.

Earlier, Duterte shook hands with Robredo upon arrival at the PMA graduation ceremony in Fort Del Pilar.

The latest encounter between Duterte and Robredo came after Peter Joemer Advincula, alias “Bikoy,” recanted an earlier statement in the video alleging the drug links of the President’s family and associates.

Advincula instead accused the Liberal Party and Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV of orchestrating the videos supposedly to replace Duterte with Robredo.

The Vice President has vehemently denied plotting against the President.

The relations between Duterte and Robredo have been strained since the Vice President quit the Cabinet in December 2016.

Robredo earlier tendered her resignation letter as chairperson of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, citing differences in principles and values with the President. She was earlier barred from attending Cabinet meetings. (Genalyn Kabiling)

