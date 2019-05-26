Tough cast in CT Ironman 70.3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Seychelles’ Nick Baldwin, who ruled the first-ever full Ironman last year, returns to Subic this week, aiming for another endurance feat in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay presented by Big Boss Cement firing off on June 2.



But though the upcoming 1.9km swim-90km bike-21km run event will be just half of the punishing 3.8km-180km-42km race the last time out, Baldwin still expects a tougher outing given the depth of the competing field in the centerpiece pro division.

It includes former 70.3 world champion Tim Reed and multi-titled Sam Betten along with fellow Australians Tim Van Berkel and Conor McKay with Colombia’s Rodrigo Acevedo and Oli Stenning of Great Britain boosting the cast in the men’s division of the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

Meanwhile, the Big Boss Cement beach clean up today at Boardwalk kicks off a series of activities culminating in the CT Ironman 70.3 on Sunday. The two-hour public service will also be held on June 3.

Also on tap at 8:30 a.m. today is the Sun Life Bike Out for cycling and fitness enthusiasts with a series of activities also lined up for the week leading to Saturday’s Alaska Fortified IronKids swim-run at the WOW Recreation and Activity Center.

For details, visit www.ironman703subicbay.com or the Facebook page Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay and @im703subicbay on Instagram and Twitter. Official event hashtags are #CenturyTunaIM703 #im703subicbay.

Close to thousand triathletes are gearing up for another grueling batlte for top honors in various divisions, including the Asian Elite and the 12 age group categories. It also features relay competitions for male, female and mixed teams.

Forty one countries are represented in what promises to be another challenging race on a practically new course with the race central now at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Swiss Caroline Steffen and Aussie Dimity Lee Duke lead the chase in women’s pro division that also drew New Zealand’s Laura Wood, Manami Iijima of Guam and Lisa Tyack, another star from Down Under.

Meanwhile, the Big Boss Cement beach clean up today (Sunday) at Boardwalk kicks off a series of activities culminating in the CT IRONMAN 70.3 on Sunday. The two-hour public service will also be held on June 3.

Also on tap at 8:30 a.m. today is the Sun Life Bike Out for cycling and fitness enthusiasts with a series of activities also lined up for the week leading to Saturday’s Alaska Fortified IronKids swim-run at the WOW Recreation and Activity Center.

Related

comments