Army tops BaliPure; Creamline gets axe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Wednesday (The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – Creamline vs BaliPure

6 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs PetroGazz

Playing against a team with only one import, comebacking Pacifictown Army celebrated its return to an old haunt with the narrowest of wins, a luxury its coach wasn’t shy to admit.



The Lady Troopers, back in the PVL after a brief sabbatical, recovered from a third-set hiccup in downing BaliPure, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, yesterday and jumpstarting its title bid in the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Meanwhile, PetroGazz sent shockwaves across the tournament with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 victory over defending champion Creamline.

Wing spiker Wilma Salas, a former member of the Cuban national team who competed in the 2010 FIVB Women’s World Championship, showed no signs of jetlag after arriving in the country late Saturday as she powered the Angels with 20 points.

PetroGazz also exploited the absence of Alyssa Valdez late in the second set after the Creamline star hurt her ankle from a slip.

In the first game, foreign reinforcements Olena Lymareva-Flink and Jenelle Jordan backstopped the offensive charge by pumping in 15 points each while former two-time league Most Valuable Player Jovelyn Gonzaga chipped in eight points on her first match from a two-year injury break.

Related

comments