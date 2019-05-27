Ceres salvages tie with Stallion

- Home
Defending two-time champion Ceres Negros salvaged a 2-2 draw against Stallion Laguna Saturday in the start of the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Bienvenido Maranon’s 52nd minute goal enabled the Busmen to split a point with Laguna to highlight the restart of the domestic league season following issues that marred the ill-fated Philippine Premier League.
Ceres avoided defeat after Stallion took a 2-1 lead on an own goal by Carli de Murga in the 28th.
Earlier, reigning Copa Paulino Alcantara winner Kaya-Iloilo blanked newcomer Green Archers United, 4-0, courtesy of a hat trick by Jordan Mintah.
Mintah struck the first goal two minutes after the opening whistle before adding two more in the 18th and 44th to give Kaya the maximum three points.
Jayson Panhay was the other goalscorer for Iloilo which came in the 58th to further spoil Green Archers’ return to top-flight competition.
Meanwhile, the Rizal Memorial Stadium will serve as one of three venues for the football competitions of the Southeast Asian Games which starts in late-November.
Philippine Football Federation General Secretary Ed Gastanes said the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna and the University of Makati pitch are also set to host the competitions composed of 11 men’s and eight women’s squads.
(Jonas Terrado)