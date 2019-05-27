Duterte signs Sagip Saka Act for farmers, fisherfolk

A new law establishing a farmers and fisherfolk enterprise development program has been signed by President Duterte in a bid to boost their income and productivity.

Under Republic Act No. 11321 or the Sagip Saka Act, the government will extend assistance to farmers and fishermen by improving their production and productivity, enhancing access to credit grants and crop insurance, as well as improved technologies, among others.

To promote and support the country’s farmers and fisherfolk, the law mandates national and local government agencies to purchase agricultural and fishery products from accredited farmers and fisherfolk cooperatives and enterprises. Such procurement will be exempted from bidding process and instead undergo a negotiated procurement.

“It is declared policy of the State to achieve sustainable modern agriculture and food security by helping the agricultural and fishing communities to reach their full potential, increasing farmers’ and fishermen’s incomes, and bridging gaps through public-private partnerships, thereby improving their quality of life,” the law said.

“In pursuant of this policy, the State shall strengthen the farmers and fisherfolk enterprise development program by establishing a comprehensive and holistic approach in the formulation, coordination, and implementation of enterprise development initiatives, consolidating the roles of different government agencies involved in farmers and fisherfolk enterprise development, and intensifying the building of entrepreneurship culture among farmers and fisherfolk,” it added.

The new law, signed by the President last April 17, mandated the Department of Agriculture to be the implementing agency of the “Farmers and Fisherfolk Enterprise Development Program.” It will work with concerned government agencies for technical support and assistance. (Genalyn Kabiling)

