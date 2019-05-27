Duterte urges new gov’t officials to be humble, fight corruption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The new set of government officials must perform their duties well and fight graft and corruption in their offices, President Duterte said yesterday.

At the oath-taking of newly appointed government and military officials in Malacañang, the President also reminded his appointees to be honest and humble civil servants, saying public office is a public trust.

“I am confident that as you take your oath, you will also espouse our collective hopes and dreams and advance this administration’s programs and initiatives to realize a prosperous future for all Filipinos,” he said his remarks.

“I trust that you will perform your duties to the best of your abilities, uphold transparency and good governance, and fight corruption in your respective offices,” he added.

The President urged the government officials to practice humility and simplicity. He made a similar call to the Philippine Military Academy graduates during the graduation ceremony in Baguio City last Sunday.

“Today marks the start of daunting challenges ahead as you assume your respective duties. May all of you lead by example and inspire your colleagues to embody honesty, humility, simplicity befitting of a civil servant,” he told the new officials.

He said they must also use resources wisely as well as develop policies and social programs conscientiously.

Duterte asked the government officials “to treat everyone equally regardless of ethnicity, status, religious belief, and political affiliation.”

“With competent civil servants at the reins of our government offices, I am confident that we will maintain the program of government that you all desire and the public morale to the highest of expectations from our people,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments