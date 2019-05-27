Japanese wanted for fraud nabbed in Pasay police headquarters

The Bureau of Immigration yesterday announced the arrest of an overstaying Japanese national wanted by authorities in Tokyo for embezzlement.

BI Fugitive Search Unit chief Bobby Raquepo said Fuminori Sato, 37, was apprehended last Thursday at the Pasay City police station.

Pasay policemen earlier arrested Sato inside his hotel room based on a complaint filed against him for violating the Republic Act 9262 or the anti-violence against women and children.

“He was released after posting bail when he was picked up by BI-FSU operatives who were armed with a mission order from Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente,” Raquepo said.

Morente issued the mission order upon the request of the Japanese Embassy in Manila that informed the BI that Sato is wanted for embezzlement and that an arrest warrant was issued against him by a Japanese court.

According to Japanese police records, Sato was asked by a compatriot to keep her bank book back in 2012. He, however, took advantage of this and reportedly withdrew a sum of 200,000 Japanese Yen or almost P100,000 for his personal use.

“We had to be very discreet as there was a threat that he would destroy the evidence against him if he knew of the arrest,” said Raquepo. (Jun Ramirez)

