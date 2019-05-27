Law posts maiden LPGA win

WASHINGTON (AFP) – England’s Bronte Law sees her first US LPGA Tour title as the beginning of something much bigger.

Law got off to a hot start with four birdies on the front nine then delivered the knockout blow with another birdie on 16 to win the Pure Silk tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia, by two strokes on Sunday.



“This was the biggest fight of my life,’’ said Law, who closed with a final round of four-under 67 for her wire-to-wire win.

Law finished with a 17-under 267 total as she held off a hard-charging field that included Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson and Nasa Hataoka. The trio tied for second at 15-under on the Kingsmill Resort course.

Sagstrom shot 66, Henderson 68 and Hataoka 69.

World No. 1 Ko Jin-Young of South Korea shot 68 and finished tied with four players at eight under.

Defending champion and world No. 4 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, shot a disappointing 72 and finished tied for 43rd at four under.

