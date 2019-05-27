New Supreme Court justice appointed

President Duterte has appointed a new Supreme Court justice, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

Guevarra, an ex-officio member of the Judicial and Bar Council, said Duterte picked Court of Appeals Associate Justice Henri Jean-Paul Inting, who bested 12 other candidates in the shortlist submitted by the JBC to Malacanang.

Inting fills the seat vacated by Justice Lucas Bersamin, who was appointed chief justice by Duterte last Nov. 28.

A law graduate of Ateneo de Davao, Inting has been at the CA since October 2012 where his sister Socorro is also a justice.

Prior becoming a CA magistrate, Inting served as Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court and Regional Trial Court judge.

He also became senior corporate attorney of the National Housing Authority, a Public Attorney’s Office lawyer, and assistant city public prosecutor. (Jeffrey Damicog)

