Suspect in killing of woman found in storage room falls

The suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman was arrested by the Muntinlupa City police in a follow-up operation in Laguna last Sunday.

Stay-in helper Alexander Dimaunahan Jr., 23, allegedly killed assistant supervisor Sheva Adare Mae Prementil. Her body was discovered in the storage room of a food establishment in a supermarket in Muntinlupa wrapped with a rice sack and had stab wounds in the neck and incise wounds to the head, neck, trunk, and extremities.

Dimaunahan, who works for the food establishment, was previously arrested for drug-related charges.

Investigation showed that suspect was seen in the house of his relatives in Liliw. Muntinlupa police was informed, and a team, accompanied by the suspect’s father Alexander Sr., was dispatched and arrested the suspect at around 9 a.m.

Records from the Liliw Municipal Police Station revealed that the suspect was arrested on April 13, 2016 for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Four months later on Aug. 12, 2016, the suspect was again arrested by the Liliw MPS for violating RA 9165.

Alexander Jr. was the fifth most wanted person in Liliw and was arrested by the local police on July 1, 2018 through an arrest warrant for frustrated homicide issued by Lemery, Batangas Regional Trial Court Branch 27 Judge Mary Jane Cajandad with a recommended bail of P24,000. (Dhel Nazario)

