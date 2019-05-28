10 lifters to train in China

by Waylon Galvez

Ten Filipino weightlifters are set to leave for Fujian to train in China for more than a month in preparation for two important tournaments this year, including the Southeast Asian Games here.



Weightlifting coach Toni Agustin said Monday that the weightlifters are flying to China to train.

Agustin said that the training camp venue is the same venue where Hidilyn Diaz trained back in 2016 – the year she won the silver medal during the Rio Olympics in Brazil.

The 10 weightlifters from the women’s category include Mary Flor Diaz in 45kg, Rosegie Ramos, Helen Rose Perez and Dessa delos Santos in 49kg, Margaret Colonia in 59kg, and Kristel Macrohon in 71kg.

In the men’s side are Jan Pabuar and Roel Garcia in 55kg, Nestor Colonia in 61kg, and Jeffrey Garcia in 67kg.

From the original list, two weightlifters are no longer joining the trip because of their commitment here as Elreen Anne Ando is studying in Cebu, while Jones Buda also has to attend a school-related activity.

