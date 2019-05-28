Co, Mighty Sports at PSA Forum

Cage great Fortunato ‘Atoy’ Co and the Mighty Sports team bound for the coming Jones Cup are appearing at the Amelie Hotel-Manila in an all-basketball session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum today.



Mighty Sports assistant team manager Jessie Angchonghoo will be coming over with some members of the squad competing in the annual cage tournament in Taipei this July in the 10 a.m. forum.

Mighty also represented the country in the Jones Cup in 2016 where it completed an eight-game sweep of the meet to win the championship.

Joining the team in the session presented by San Miguel Corp., Braska Restaurant, Amelie Hotel, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is Co, the former PBA MVP and Crispa stalwart to talk about the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-Off.

Co serves as the commissioner of the month-long tournament that kicks off on June 2 at the Pasig City Sports Center.

