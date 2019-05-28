Maine Mendoza a billionaire?

IS Maine Mendoza already a billionaire?

Talks about the actress-TV host having a 10-figure net worth started when an online report claimed the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), through a list, said Mendoza is the highest-earning celebrities in the country.

The report supposedly cited how Mendoza earned P1.2 billion through various TV and movie projects as with endorsement deals.

Quick to downplay the brouhaha is Mendoza’s manager Rams David who questioned the veracity of the report noting it would be impossible for someone to know a person’s earnings because no one is authorized to release it.

He said, “Wala namang makakapaglabas ng figures. Nobody can come up with the figures. Not even BIR.”

He added, “Ang ginagawa ng BIR, nagra-rank sila. Ang alam ko, nagra-rank ang BIR, pero they will not release figures.”

IN any case, he wouldn’t be surprised if Mendoza is on the list citing how her ward has been fielding offers for endorsements and other projects left and right.

“Malaki ang kinikita niya from when she started hanggang ngayon, maganda yung number of commercials niya,” he said.

“Hindi, hindi naman ako nagugulat na may kinikita siya, pero yung fake figures, it’s not true. Walang ganun. Saan galing ang accounting nila?” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

