MRT-3 slay suspect arrested

The scavenger who allegedly stabbed another scavenger at Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) Boni Station on Monday was arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Reymart Gabane, a native of Catbalogan City, Samar.

He was nabbed at Mega Footbridge near SM Megamall B around 10:45 a.m. by the District Mobile Force Battalion, said Police Capt. Noemi Guevara, station commander of Mandaluyong City Police Community Precinct 4.

“They saw the suspicious-looking man roaming around the area,” Guevara said.

“By chance, he resembled the man in the video who stabbed the female scavenger at MRT-3 Boni Station on Monday, and they confirmed that he was the one in the video,” she added.

A female scavenger on Monday afternoon was found by a security guard lying on the stairs of northbound side of MRT-3 Boni Station with her clothes drenched with blood.

Emergency rescue personnel were called but when they arrived, the victim was already dead, police said.

Close circuit television footages acquired by the probers showed that the victim was stabbed in the lower left chest by the suspect who then quickly fled on foot.

The body was brought to Gospel Funeral Homes for safekeeping. Request for autopsy was prepared to determine the cause of the victim’s death.

Guevarra said the weapon that the suspect used was never recovered.

“Accordingly, the suspect used a ballpen when he stabbed the victim,” she said.

Guevarra said Gabane was brought to Mandaluyong City Police headquarters for the filing of appropriate charges. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

