Tempo inter-schools chess slated July 20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Top chess players from colleges and high schools will see action in the first Tempo inter-schools rapid chess championships slated July 20 at a venue still to be announced.



The one-day event, sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), will feature individual Open and women’s competitions for college and high school players.

The team champion will be determined by summing up the total scores of its members that competed in the four individual divisions.

Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales, the event’s tournament director, said each team must register its members composed of two Open players and two girls’ representatives in college and high school.

The top scorer after the seven-round Swiss System event in each of the four brackets will be declared individual champion.

In case of ties, the following tie-break systems will be applied: Direct encounter, Buccholz System, Median Buccholz System, Sonnen Berger System and more number of wins.

Time control will be 15 minutes with 10 seconds increment.

The event coincides with Tempo’s 37th anniversary celebration.

Tempo, the sister publication of Manila Bulletin, has long been a chess supporter, having covered numerous World Chess Olympiads and the exploits of Asia’s first GM Eugene Torre.

Online registration is now being accepted at www.philchesstournaments.com.

For inquiries, contact Michelle Yaon at 0966-8108378 or e-mail at philchesstournament@gmail.com

Related

comments