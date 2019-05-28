World Slashers Cup resumes

The second batch of competitors gird up for battle as the prestigious World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby continues at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today.



Participants aim for a 2-0 (win -loss) record or score at least a point in today’s second round elims (2-cock) to stay in contention for the title.

Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano said WSC’s new and difficult 9-cock format, which began in 2017, put the participants including the veterans in back-breaking encounters.

In fact, only Gov. Claude Bautista of Mindanao and Chris Copas of Kentucky, USA (CPB Chris) piled up a perfect (9-0) slate in last January’s WSC 1.

Other champs of the said format: Greg and Frank Berin (8.5 points January 2017); Frank Berin, Anthony Lim, Dante Eslabon and Escolin Brothers (8 points each, May 2017); cockfight idol Patrick Antonio (8.5 points, January 2018) and Rey Briones/Rod Advincula (7.5 points, May 2018).

Being hosted by the Pintakasi of Champions, the WSC 2 (May 27-June 2) has the support of major sponsors Thunderbird and Emperador, with media partners PitGames Media Inc., TV5’s “All New Tukaan”, ABS-CBN Action + Sports, “Sagupaan,” “Sabong Nation”, “Sabong Pilipinas”, “Bakbakan Na TV.”, The Sabong Chronicles, .Journal Group, Pilipino Mirror, Saksi Ngayon and Diaryo Bomba.

Noticeable among the long list of participants are emerging cockfight celebrities like 2019 WPC Big Event champion Rey Canedo of Davao, Cris Sioson of Bataan, Marc Cruz and Jojo Gatlabayan of Rizal, James Uy of Manila, Honey Yu of Quezon, Rey Escalona and vice mayor Jubee Navarro of Pampanga, Roel Gatchalian of Pasig, Celso Salazar of Batangas, Willard Ty and Kenneth Liao of Bicol and Mayor Jowar Bautista of Bulacan.

Also seeing action: WSC champs Nene Araneta, Peping Ricafort, Joey Sy, Noel Jarin, Dicky Lim, Biboy Enriquez, Ito Ynares, Anthony Lim, Vergil Intino, Lawrence Wacnang, Art de Castro, Magno Lim, Ed Apari, Joey delos Santos and Rikki Reyes.

Tickets are available at the TicketNet counter (yellow gate) of the Big Dome.

