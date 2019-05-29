Kaya eyes 2nd win vs Stallion

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
Games Wednesday (Binan Football Stadium, Laguna)
3:30 p.m. – Stallion vs Kaya (Rizal Memorial Stadium)
4 p.m. – Air Force vs Ceres
7 p.m. – Green Archers vs Global
Kaya-Iloilo shoots for a second straight win while defending two-time champion Ceres Negros seeks its first when they face separate rivals in the Philippines Football League.
Iloilo takes on host Stallion-Laguna in a 3:30 p.m. match at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna while Ceres battles debuting Air Force in a 4 p.m. affair at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
The day’s other match will be Global-Cebu and Green Archers United at 7 p.m.
Kaya opened its campaign with a 4-0 romp of Green Archers last Saturday at Rizal Memorial behind Jordan Mintah’s hat trick to gain the early lead.
On the other hand, Ceres salvaged a 2-2 draw against Stallion on the same day with Spanish striker Bienvenido Maranon scored an equalizer in the second half.
Stallion will look to build on the result produced against Ceres and deny Kaya a chance to gain another three points.
Air Force, which once dominated the local club scene, tries to make a good account of itself in its return to top-flight competition.