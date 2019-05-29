Mighty Sports taps 3 imports

by Nick Giongco

Mighty Sports is parading a potent crew when it attempts to rule the 2019 Jones Cup in Taiwan in July.



Team manager Jessie Angchonghoo told the PSA Forum on Tuesday at the Amelie Hotel that a trio of top imports – Renaldo Balkman, Zach Graham and Eugene Phelps – have been signed up to lead the Philippines against cast that will include national teams from South Korea, Japan, Jordan, Iran and African powerhouse Tunisia.

So far, Mighty Sports have enlisted 11 players and is in need of two more, according to Angchongchoo, who was joined in the weekly Q&A with sportswriters by one key local player: Joseph Yeo.

“We are going for the crown,” said Yeo, a three-time member of the squad.

To help Mighty Sports in its bold bid, head coach Charles Tiu has tapped the services of former Gilas national team mentor Rajko Toroman of Serbia.

Mighty Sports last tasted the Jones Cup crown in 2016 and this current crop of players is determined to bring back the title to the Philippines.

There will be ten teams in the 2019 cast of the annual cagefest.

